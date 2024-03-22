Urvashi Rautela Seeks Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Actress Urvashi Rautela visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Friday to seek blessings for her upcoming film.

Photo source: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Priest pic.twitter.com/DAFdseGjdD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Rautela is known for her roles in Bollywood films. Her social media presence is significant, with over 70.3 million followers on Instagram.

Rautela's career has spanned beauty pageants, film acting, and judging roles. Her recent song "Vigdiyan Heeran," a collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh, has trended in 20 countries, including India. She expressed gratitude to fans for its positive reception.

Rautela has several upcoming projects, including "Love Dose 2.0" with Singh, "Welcome 3" with Akshay Kumar, "NBK109" with Bobby Deol and Dulqueer Salman, and a Hollywood remake titled "Baap" with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. She is also slated to portray actress Parveen Babi in a biopic and a college politician in "JNU," and will appear in a music video with Jason Derulo.

The success of "Vigdiyan Heeran" highlights Rautela's popularity. Her large fan base and collaborations suggest continued success in the entertainment industry. Fans anticipate her upcoming performances.