Urvashi Rautela's mother shares photo of hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2023 08:31 PM 2023-01-09T20:31:16+5:30 2023-01-09T20:34:24+5:30
Meera Rautela has followed in her daughter's footsteps after Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic Instagram post showing the hospital where Rishabh Pant is being treated. "Everything is all right, don't worry beta," wrote the actress' mother alongside a photo of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital's building.
