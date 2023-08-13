Usha Uthup, Sanam Puri collaborate for title track of ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Veteran singer Usha Uthup and ace artist Sanam Puri are collaborating for the title track of the upcoming show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

While talking about the collaboration Sanam said, “Winning against all odds is a wonderful concept that most artists can relate to at some level or the other. This really takes us back to the days when we were first starting off. For a band like us, to make it big in this country was unheard of. Making my own music, with my own brothers and building a band this country has never seen is something that makes me happy and will live on in history.”

“Music has a way of binding people together. This show has the option of building so many new stories through the entire series that can cover limitless scenarios like ours and many others. Where you see the power music has over every single person in this world,” he added.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’, starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is all set to start on August 21 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor