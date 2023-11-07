Utkarsh Sharma begins shooting for his next 'Journey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : After the massive success of the action drama film 'Gadar 2' actor Utkarsh Sharma has begun the shooting of his next project.

Titled 'Journey' the project is produced by 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, Utkarsh shared a picture from the sets of the film which he captioned, "With your blessing we embark on a ne #Journey."

In the picture, he can be seen facing against the camera and holding the clapboard of the film.

He donned a white t-shirt paired with denims and a black jacket.

Further deets about the project is still awaited.

Utkarsh was recently seen in the action drama film 'Gadar 2' which also starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

The film received massive responses from the fans and is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Pathaan'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

