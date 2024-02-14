V-Day: Arshad Warsi shares loved-up picture with wife Maria Goretti on 25th anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 14 It's a double celebration for Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. The actor, who recently registered his marriage with wife Maria Goretti, is celebrating 25th marriage anniversary with his wife on Wednesday on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a picture of himself embracing his wife. In the picture, while Arshad can be seen wearing white shirt, his wife dons a cream-coloured shirt.

The actor wrote in the caption: “Most important decision a man makes in his life is the woman he chooses to spend his life with - and I’m glad I made the right decision Happy Anniversary Goretti.”

Earlier, the couple registered their marriage in court on January 23. Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999. The two walked down the aisle in a church ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah.

The actor said that they registered their marriage for legal reasons, realising its importance when dealing with property matters and for the future. The two registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their kids couldn’t come because only witnesses were allowed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor