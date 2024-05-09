Vaani Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with throwback pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Vaani Kapoor, who is busy with her upcoming projects, recently shared some nostalgic pictures from her childhood days.

The 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actress, on Wednesday, treated fans to a trip down memory lane, as she posted some adorable throwback pictures on her Instagram.

The collection shows a passport-sized picture of the actress, likely from her modelling days.

Following that is a picture of a teenage Vaani posing alongside her friend.

Sharing the glimpses, the actress wrote, "Just throwbacks."

Soon after Vaani dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Wow I think the old version is cool."

Another user commented, "Omg my cutie baby."

"Beautiful memories," penned a third user.

Talking about her work front, a few years after her debut film, she starred In the romantic comedy film Befikre' alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film received critical acclaim for both stars.

In 2019, she appeared in 'War' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, followed by roles in films like 'Bell Bottom,' 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' and 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is set to entertain audiences with her first 2024 project, 'Khel Khel Mein.' The movie, featuring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, and others, will be released on September 6, 2024. She also has 'Raid 2' and 'Badtameez Gill' in the works.

