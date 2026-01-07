Vadh 2 Marks the One-Month Countdown with New Poster featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta

With just one month left for its theatrical release, Vadh 2 continues to build intrigue as Luv Films unveils a striking new poster featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Set to release in cinemas on 6th February 2026, the film promises a gripping narrative that delves into perception, morality, and the fragile nature of truth. The newly unveiled poster features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a quiet, contemplative moment. Their composed, pensive presence subtly points to a story shaped by multiple perspectives, where truth is layered rather than absolute, inviting the audience to question perspective, intent, and belief.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 stars the veteran actors in entirely new roles, unfolding a fresh story while retaining the emotional and philosophical depth that defined Vadh. Backed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films, the spiritual sequel has steadily emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The anticipation surrounding Vadh 2 has only grown following its strong reception at the 56th IFFI 2025, where the film screened in the Gala Premiere section to a packed house. The screening was met with prolonged applause and widespread appreciation, reaffirming Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s standing as two of Indian cinema’s most accomplished performers. A Luv Films presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 6th

February 2026.