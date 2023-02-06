Valentine's Day: Bollywood's popular couple - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Since tying the knot in November 2018, the duo have been going strong. After keeping us guessing for a long time, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally ended all speculations surrounding their relationship by getting hitched four years ago. Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six long years before they got engaged in secret. "When I look back, six months into it, I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that, it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him.

Of course, in a six-year-long relationship, you go through your ups and downs, but we never broke up. There was no major fight or saying let’s take time off and figure this out. We’ve fought; we’ve had our ups and downs. But we stuck through all of that. We got engaged four years ago... No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and mine and our respective sisters knew about it,” Deepika told Filmfare in 2018.t's been a few years since their post-wedding interviews, but their love for each other remains the same, if not stronger. They both starred together in Kabir Khan's '83. The actor flew to Cannes last year to support his wife, who was making waves at the prestigious film festival. Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2012, and sparks flew between them instantly. The two began dating each other during the shoot of the film, and when it released in 2013, it was a massive success, with the chemistry between the duo palpable.They went on to star in two more Bhansali films -- 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', during the course of which their relationship strengthened further.In November 2018, the couple finally took the plunge