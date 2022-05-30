Vanikki Tyagi on making directorial debut with 'Saawan Bairi'

Mumbai, May 30 Singer, actor and producer Vanikki TyagiAspills beans on her latest track and making her directorial debut with 'Saawan Bairi', sung by Priya Mallick and Durgesh R. Rajbhatt.

Vanikki says: "When I first heard the track I could already envision how I wanted it to unfold on screen. 'Saawan Bairi' is all about the lengths one goes to in love and how love gives you the confidence to step out of your comfort zone."

Manish Mundra, producer of the music video, adds: "'Saawan Bairi' is a beautiful song with a haunting melody and even more beautiful is the story of the track and the priceless moments Vanikki Tyagi has managed to capture, in this her first directorial foray."

Penned by Saaveri Verma and composed by Prashant Satose, 'Saawan Bairi' features actors Priya Yadav and Anuj Rampal.

The song is out now on Drishyam Play's YouTube channel.

