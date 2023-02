Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first vs India in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting Thursday. India have handed Test debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat. Meanwhile, Todd Murphy has also made his Australia debut. The Rohit Sharma-led side needs a favourable outcome from the four-match series in order to earn a World Test Championship final berth.