Varinder Singh Guman Funeral: 42-Year Old Actor’s Last Rites To Be Held Today at 3pm In Amritsar

Popular bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has died from a heart attack. He was 42. The news of his death was shared by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, and Member of Parliament, Sukjinder Singh Randhawa on his X account on Thursday evening. Varinder had acted in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, which was released in 2023. Confirming the death of Ghuman, his nephew revealed that the late 47-year-old bodybuilder breathed his last yesterday at around 5:00 pm in the hospital in Amritsar.According to India Today, Varinder Singh Ghuman was admitted to Amritsar's Fortis Hospital for a minor operation for a bicep injury. Reportedly, he was supposed to be discharged yesterday, but suffered a cardiac arrest in the hospital and passed away.

His funeral will be held today, Friday, October 10, at 3 PM. Varinder was an Indian professional bodybuilder and actor. Ghuman won Mr. India in 2009 and he was awarded 2nd place in Mr. Asia. He made his Punjabi film debut with Kabaddi Once More, which released in 2012. He went on to appear in other Bollywood films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019). Ghuman's career reached new heights when he was chosen by Arnold Schwarzenegger to represent his products in Asia. Ghuman was known to be the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder, according to a report in The Times of India. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ghuman shared, "It was during a visit to Spain for a competition for the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship that I got to meet the star. I was a top ranker at the event and Arnold was enthralled to see my body and that I was the tallest bodybuilder from India." Schwarzenegger later described Ghuman as "an amazing talent" on social media.