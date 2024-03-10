Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's romantic drama 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' turns 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic drama film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' turned 7 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, Dharma Productions shared a clip on Instagram that they captioned, "A tale of two lovers who triumph over numerous obstacles together & became each other's 'humsafar'!"

Varun shared the video on his stories and wrote, "7 years back @shashankkhaitan and @aliabhatt had a great time working with me. I also enjoyed their company. Badrinath Ki Dulhania."

Alia reacted to the 'Bhediya' actor's story and wrote, "Humble as ever VD, " followed by multiple laughing emoticons.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, and produced by Karan Johar the film also starred Sahil Vaid in pivotal role and received massive responses from the audiences.

The film was released in the year 2017 and marked Alia and Varun's third film together after 'Student of the Year' and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The movie, revolved around Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt).

Badri wants to marry Vaidehi, but she wants to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The movie was a hit and was loved and applauded by the critics as well as the audience.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Baby John' which is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has a web series 'Citadel' and a romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' and in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'.

