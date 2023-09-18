Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan set to reunite for a comedy film

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to team up with his father, director David Dhawan again. They had earlier collaborated for the comedy films Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.Sources close to the project have disclosed to Pinkvilla that David Dhawan is gearing up for his next venture that is scheduled to go into production in 2024. “All through the pandemic, David Dhawan has been speaking to his team of writers on several subjects and has finally locked something that has excited him to take the director’s chair for the 46th time. It’s a big-budget comedy entertainer and will go on floors in 2024. Varun is also very excited to get back to the comic space with the king of comedies,” said the source.

This upcoming comedy is expected to be a grand affair, featuring elements of romance and music, all hallmarks of David Dhawan's distinctive style. The source further added, “It’s a typical David Dhawan comedy, with the protagonist against the backdrop of romance. It’s an area of expertise of David Dhawan, and he has got young writers on board to keep up with today’s sensibilities while retaining his own flavour of comedy. The film will be a big festive release and an official announcement will be made shortly.”As for Varun Dhawan, he was last seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will be next be seen in #VD18 which is written by the screenwriter Kalees. The film is produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee.