Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal to be the first Indian Film to premiere at iconic Eiffel Tower

Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed in a press statement that Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s film, Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will get a direct-to-digital global premiere on its platform. The latest buzz about the film is that the makers are going all out and are going to premiere the film at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Yes, you read that right! A close source to BollywoodLife reveals," Varun and Jahnvi's film Bawaal is the first Indian film to be premiered at the Eiffel Tower, and the entire star cast will join the team at the premiere, which will be shown ahead of the release of the film, which is in July".

The source further adds," Not only the film cast, but there are some French delegates also who will be joining the special premiere of Bawaal, and indeed, it's going to be a big event, and we are looking forward to seeing how it turns out". Bawaal is set to release in July on OTT, and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between Varun and Janhvi as it's a fresh pairing. The film is helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.Talking about Bawaal releasing on OTT and not in theatres, Nitesh said in one of his interviews, "I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences, and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."