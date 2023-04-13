Varun Dhawan announces ‘Bhediya 2

Actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film 'Bhediya 2' was unveiled.He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of 'Bhediya', which released last year.Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

The actor was invited on stage by the host, Riteish Deshmukh. Interestingly, Varun surprised fans and guests by announcing the sequel to Bhediya, which is titled as Bhediya 2. He also shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Bhediya2 - 2025 Excited and grateful to get one more opportunity to be back as BHEDIYA. My second with the maverick @amarkaushik, 3 rd with my friend and visionary #dineshvijan backed by the passionate @officialjiostudios & #jyotideshpande. My boys @sachinjigar and @nirenbhatt