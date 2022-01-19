Varun Dhawan attends his driver Manoj Sahu's funeral in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan attended driver Manoj Sahu's funeral in the city who passed away after suffering from a heart attack on the sets of a brand shoot yesterday. Dressed in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, Varun was seen offering his prayers during the last rites of Manoj. Earlier today, Varun had penned down a heartbreaking note for Manoj who worked with him for almost 26 years. He dropped a video clip from an event of his wax statue inauguration which featured Manoj with Varun. He wrote, “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

According to the reports, Varun is devastated by his driver's sudden demise. He apparently drove Varun to Mehboob on the fateful day as he was shooting for a brand endorsement. Manoj suddenly complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack. While the actor and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital that is Lilavati, he was declared dead. The actor’s father David Dhawan too spoke to Varun and consoled him. Reports suggest that Varun and his family have decided to look after Manoj's family.