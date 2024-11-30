Varun Dhawan does ‘Nain Matakka’ in front of the iconic Taj Hotel

Mumbai, Nov 30 Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action movie ‘Baby John’, recently danced in front of the iconic Taj Hotel in Colaba area of Mumbai.

On Saturday, the ‘Student of the Year’ actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen doing the hook step of the song ‘Nain Mattaka’ from ‘Baby John’ in front of the Taj Hotel.

He wrote in the caption, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain #nainmattaka Outside the Taj mumbai. Good vibez only . #babyjohn ki Christmas (sic)”.

It’s the same Taj Hotel, which was under the attack from Pakistani terrorists in 2008 during the attacks of 26/11. The hotel is considered a heritage building, is the headquarters of the Taj group.

Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Kalees. The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’ directed by Atlee of ‘Jawan’ fame.

The film was officially announced in July 2023 under the tentative title ‘VD18’, as it is Varun's 18th film as the leading actor, and the official title was revealed in February 2024. Principal photography commenced in August 2023. Filming was held in Mumbai and Kerala and wrapped by April 2024.

The film has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Kiran Koushik and editing by Ruben.

Produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, this is Varun’s first film as a lead after he and his wife Natasha welcomed a baby girl named Lara in June this year. Earlier, he was seen in a cameo appearance in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuster ‘Stree 2’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor