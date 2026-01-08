Varun Dhawan Gives a Savage Response to Naysayers Questioning His Acting Skills
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 8, 2026 14:58 IST2026-01-08T14:57:27+5:302026-01-08T14:58:49+5:30
As Varun Dhawan gears up for the release of one of his most ambitious films, Border 2, several naysayers ...
As Varun Dhawan gears up for the release of one of his most ambitious films, Border 2, several naysayers have ignited an online chatter surrounding his acting skills. During a recently held AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a user pointed out the same saying, “Bhai apke acting pe sawal utha rahe hai log uske liye kya bologe,” to which Varun had a savage response, stating that those exact questions have made his latest song a massive hit!
“Yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadia sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di meher,” he reacted. And his smart yet humble response is a befitting reply to the naysayers questioning his acting finesse. In fact with Border 2, Varun adds a bold curve to his film career by transitioning into a patriotic genre, taking a detour from his charming, lover-boy image. Varun’s reply to the tweet - and the questions- also highlights his strong mindset to not take online criticism to heart, instead let your acting do the job! The result? Ghar Kab Aaoge song from Border 2 has soared past a whopping 42 million views on YouTube in just 5 days of its release!
“To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special," Varun had mentioned earlier. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty among others under one roof. The film releases in theatres on 23rd January, 2026.Open in app