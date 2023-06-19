Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' skips theatre release, makers opt for OTT release

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bawaal' directed by Nitesh Tiwari will release digitally in July. Director Nitesh Tiwari said that the film's digital release will help in taking 'Bawaal' to audiences in India and across borders. Tiwari said: "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, 'Bawaal' has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi."I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said that 'Bawaal', which will release on Prime Videos, is a very special film for him, and one of his most ambitious projects. He added: "It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of 'Bawaal', and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July.""'Bawaal' is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world," added Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India. On Monday, Prime Video shared Varun and Janhvi's first look from Bawaal, and wrote in the caption, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal. Iss July... banega mahaul as Bawaal goes global (Everyone's heart will see a change as there will be a commotion around the world). Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, Bawaal to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on Prime Video.”The first look poster showed the lead pair, Varun and Jhanvi, lost in each other's eyes. Jhanvi wore an ethnic look with traditional Indian earrings, while Varun wore a blue shirt and grey jacket.

