Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who alleges abuses by her father

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy promoting his upcoming family drama — Jugjugg Jeeyo — has stepped up to help a fan after she alleged that she and her mother are victims of domestic violence. The female fan took to Twitter to reach out and shared that her father abuses her and her mother and beats her too. She added that he doesn’t let her eat any food and uses “curse words” and abusive language.The woman, who handles a fan page for Varun on Twitter, had narrated her ordeal in a thread on Monday. She wrote, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

She further detailed her father's abusive nature in the subsequent tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours.She revealed that her father repeated the same cycle af. Tagging Gujarat Police, she wrote, "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."Varun also noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it after an hour. He wrote, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."Varun will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.