Varun Dhawan recalls his impromptu gig with Salman at IIFA

Mumbai, March 28 As Bollywood gears up for the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), actor Varun Dhawan, speaking at a media event here on Monday evening, recollected his favourite moments from the past editions of the award show.

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor said: "My best memory from IIFA happens to be one with Salman sir when we performed together on stage. And to tell you the truth, it wasn't a planned gig."

Salman Khan will host IIFA, which will be organised at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 20-21, along with Riteish Deshmukh and comedian-TV presenter Manish Paul.

Dhawan continued: "It so happened that Salman sir came up to me backstage and said we must do something together. So, we quickly improvised and performed in front of the audience.

"Though it was an impromptu gig, the energy between the two of us at that moment was just crackling. And of course, he then helped us with the promotions of 'Judwaa 2'. We all know how big a heart Salman sir has."

