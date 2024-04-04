Varun Dhawan Reunites with Father David Dhawan for New Family Entertainer, Details Inside

Varun and David Dhawan are teaming up for new family entertainer. This dynamic duo is back to tickle our funny bones. 2017 Judwaa 2 was the last project that they worked and now after seven years they will be working together, so fans are quite excited which side of Varun we will see this time.

The big news was revealed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The film is backed by Tips film and produced by Ramesh Taurani is currently work in progress and title is yet to be finalized. However, the details of films are under wrapped makers have locked a date next year for the release of the film. The note stated that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's upcoming collaboration will hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

Tarun Adarsh posted, " DAVID DHAWAN - VARUN DHAWAN - TIPS JOIN HANDS FOR NEW FILM… Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday] 2 Oct 2025 Gandhi Jayant."

Talking about his upcoming films, Varun will be seen in Baby John, Hindi remake of Thalpathy Vijay's 'Theri' and Bhediya Sequel.