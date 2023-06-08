Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet President Murmu in Serbia

Belgrade [Serbia], June 8 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia on Thursday.

Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Varun took to Instagram to post, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am @presidentofindia."

Varun and Samantha were joined by 'Citadel' directors Raj and DK.

Samantha reshared Varun's post and wrote, "Madam President."

The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva Street where she paid her respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. She also interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a Community Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that India and Serbia are ancient lands.

In the modern era, India's relations with Serbia were particularly defined in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Murmu noted, adding that India and Serbia have always shared an understanding of each other's core interests.

