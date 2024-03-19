Varun Dhawan says without KJo 'I won't be at any stage in life'

Mumbai, March 19 It's been over a decade for Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the Hindi film industry but, he has never forgotten his guru Karan Johar.

KJo launched Varun along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in 'Student of the Year' in 2012.

On Tuesday, Varun attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents'.

The actor will be soon seen in the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series 'Citadel' along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has been created by director duo Raj & DK.

Sharing the stage with his co-star Samantha, Raj & DK and KJo, Varun told the media, "The moment I saw 'The Family Man', and I picked up the phone and called Raj & DK. I was absolutely blown away by it..

Varun then expressed his gratitude to KJo as he said: "I won't be at this stage or on any stage without Karan Johar."

The actor also sang the theme song of the Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in jest.

KJo too responded in a funny vain as he said, "That's what you call over-welcoming your stay."

