Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of IIFA 2023 dance rehearsals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to set the stage on fire with his performance at the IIFA 2023 awards in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, the 'Bhediya' actor took to his Instagram account and dropped a video from his dance rehearsals for the grand event.

In the video, Varun could be seen donning a white vest and practising with the background dancers.

The 'Badlapur' actor was also snapped by the paps at a hotel in Abu Dhabi where he was seen clicking selfies with his fans.

The 'ABCD 2' actor shared a string of pictures from Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi and captioned it, "Island boyee."

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Several videos of Vicky are also surfacing on social media in which he could be seen dressed up in a blue suit over a white shirt. In the video, the 'Sanju' actor could be seen interacting with the paps.

Apart from Varun, actors Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are also going to perform at the event.

