Varun Tej on receiving positive response for 'Operation Valentine' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Actor Varun Tej will be seen in an exciting role in 'Operation Valentine', which also stars Manushi Chhillar.

In the film, Varun essays the role of an Air Force officer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of 'Operation Valentine' and it has managed to garner praise from the audience.

On receiving love for the teaser, Varun said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response we have received for the 'Operation Valentine' trailer. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown us so much love and support. I can't wait for audiences to experience the thrill, the emotions, and the intensity that 'Operation Valentine' has to offer. This project is close to my heart, and I am eagerly looking forward to sharing it with all of you. Your love and enthusiasm drive me, and I promise 'Operation Valentine' will be worth the wait."

Titled 'First strike', the teaser showcases sensory spectacles with some strong dialogues from Varun. The actor mentions how it's important for our country to remind its enemies that "Yeh Desh GandhiJi Ke Saath Saath Subhash Chandra Bose ka Bhi Hai." The background music of Vande Matram evokes patriotism amongst the audience, making them eager to witness one of the biggest airstrikes ever. The story of the film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Inspired by true events, 'Operation Valentine' is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer, starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. The actress exudes fierceness as she embodies her character.

'Operation Valentine' is being directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. It is slated to release on 16th February 2024.

