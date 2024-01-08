Vedang Raina on Being Compared to Ranveer Singh: 'Flattered and Inspired by the Compliment'

Vedang Raina, who marked his debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film "The Archies," has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting prowess. The actor has been receiving compliments for his striking resemblance to Bollywood's powerhouse, Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, the actor responded to this flattering comparison made by fans.

In an interview Netflix actor stated that, “There were like a few posts and then it blew up. I still don't really see it. But I just thought that if so many people are seeing something, there must be some truth to it. I personally did not see it. I have met Ranveer only once or twice, but we have never spoken about this. But it is flattering to be compared to someone like him. And I really look up to him as an actor and a performer. It is a great thing.” Not only Ranveer Singh but he has been compared you Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan, Said Vedang Raina.

Zoya Akhtar has introduced a talented ensemble, featuring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda, in her film "The Archies." Talking about his rapo with his co-stars Suhana Khan Vedang said,"I love the fact that she is very caring for the people around her, and tolerate the fact that she used to take the most time to get ready on set. So, we used to all be waiting for her. Her hair checks would take the most of the time compared to anyone else.”