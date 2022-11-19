Veteran actor and popular yesteryear child artist actor Tabassum passes away

Popular actress, and talk show host, Tabassum Govil, also known as Baby Tabassum, passed away at the age of 78. As per the report of India.com, Tabassum died due to cardiac arrest. Tabassum Govil is the sister-in-law of TV actor Arun Govil, most popular for playing the role Lord Ram in BR Chopra's Ramayan.

The veteran actor started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. She later had a TV career as the host of the talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.