Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai

A couple of days back, veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to the ICU, in South Mumbai four days back as per a E-Times report. The report also states that the Sholay actor has been moved out of the intensive care unit but will be kept under observation for the next few days. Reportedly, the actor is currently under observation and is recovering. “Dharmendra is doing better now but he will be under observation and will probably be in the hospital for a few more days,” the source cited by ETimes said. The entertainment portal also claims that Dharmendra’s son and actor Sunny Deol also visited his father at the hospital on Sunday. However, there is no official update on the veteran actor’s health update so far.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel to the 2007 movie Apne. For the movie, he will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will also feature his grandson Karan Deol. Apart from this, Dharmendra is also a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shooting for which is currently underway. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theatres in February 2023. Known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning five decades. In 1997, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema. He was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha of India, representing Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2012, he was awarded India's third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.