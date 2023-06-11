Veteran actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Veteran Punjabi and Hindi film actor-cum-director Mangal Dhillon passed away after a long battle with cancer. Mangal was admitted to a Ludhiana hospital before his death. Mangal Dhillon lost his life just a week before his birthday, that is, June 18.Mangal Dhillon was born in a Sikh family in Faridkot district of Punjab.

He did his early years of schooling in Panj Graayin Kalan Government school. He then moved to Uttar Pradesh near his father's farm. Mangal graduated from Zila Parishad high school in Nighasan, Lakhimpur Kheri district. Mangal Dhillon worked in television and film industry at the same time. He played the role of Lubhaya Ram in 1986 show Buniyaad and went on to play the role of advocate in the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha as the lead. He went on to star in many more films before and once again returned to TV with Junoon in 1993, in which he played the role of Sumer Rajvansh. He also played the lead role of Akbar in 2000 TV show Noorjahan.