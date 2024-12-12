Veteran Actor Mohan Babu Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Journalist

Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has been booked for allegedly assaulting a television journalist at his residence in Jalpally. The Pahadi Shareef Police have registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118(1), which pertains to causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances. The case was filed based on a complaint by M. Satyanarayana, a reporter for the Telangana-based news channel TV9. According to the police, the incident occurred when the journalist visited Mohan Babu’s home to report on a family dispute between the actor and his son, Manchu Manoj.

Actor Mohan Babu has been accused of assaulting the journalist at his Jalpally residence. The incident reportedly happened when Manchu Manoj, accompanied by security personnel and journalists, forced entry into the house after a dispute with bouncers at the gate.

The journalist alleged that Mohan Babu became aggressive, used abusive language, grabbed a microphone, and struck him, causing a serious head injury. The altercation began after the reporter asked about the ongoing conflict between the actor and his son. Following the incident, the house’s bouncers forced all journalists to leave the premises.

Condemning the “attack,” media personnel protested on Wednesday, demanding an apology from Mohan Babu and stringent action against him. Meanwhile, Mohan Babu was admitted to a corporate hospital at Nanakramguda after complaining of injuries following a clash with his son Manoj and his followers. His elder son Manchu Vishnu, who returned from the US on coming to know about the family dispute, told reporters that his father was in a state of shock and trauma, as he was deeply disturbed with the developments.