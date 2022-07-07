Veteran actor Rana Jung Bahadur arrested for making objectionable remarks about Lord Valmiki

Punjabi actor Rana Jung Bahadur was arrested by the Jalandhar police on Wednesday for hurting religious sentiments of people with his remarks. As per reports, he had passed 'objectionable' comments against Lord Valmiki in a recent interview. Rana has been arrested under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).According to a report in Hindustan Times, the arrest came a day after a Jalandhar court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The remarks themselves have triggered protests in Jalandhar, with members of the Valmiki community calling for a bandh on July 11 in case the police failed to arrest the actor.

As per the report, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja has said that Rana has been arrested under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is related to hurting religious sentiments, and elevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act.According to a report by Tribune India, a case has been registered against him at the New Baradari police station of the city. Meanwhile, as per a BBC News Punjabi report, the actor folded his hands while apologising. He was quoted as saying, "I wholeheartedly want to apologize to people who are outraged by my remarks. Society is big but I am small—I am not associated with any political party, I am just an actor. Please forgive me."Earlier members of the Valmiki community had staged a sit-in protest at Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk in Jalandhar. The had even burnt an effigy of Rana Jung Bahadur near the bust stand in Jalandhar. Similar protests were held in Hoshiarpur and Amritsar as well.