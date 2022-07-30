Veteran actor Rasik Dave dies of kidney failure

Popular TV actress Ketki Dave's husband Rasik Dave has passed away on Friday, July 29, at the age of 65, due to kidney failure. He was on dialysis for the past two years. His kidneys continued to deteriorate and the last one month was very painful. Ketki was famously known for her character named Daksha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She married to Rasik Dave, who had made a comeback on television with his role of Karsandas Dhansukhlal Vaishnav in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. Rasik began his career in 1982 in a Gujarati film Putra Vadhu. He then worked in both Gujarati and Hindi languages. Rasik and Ketki started their Gujarati theatre company and also participated in Nach Baliye in 2006. Rasik is now survived by his wife, son and daughter.