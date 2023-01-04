Veteran actor Satish Shah faces racism at UK's Heathrow Airport

In a shocking incident, veteran actor Satish Shah revealed about facing racism from the staff members of UK's Heathrow Airport. In his tweet, the Main Hoon Na actor tweeted that he overheard the staff members discussing how they (refering to Satish Shah and his family) after knowing their nationality can afford a first class ticket. His tweet read: “I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate” how can they afford 1st class?”

Satish Shah's tweet was also seen by the Heathrow Airport account and they tendered an apology by replying to his tweet. After reading his tweet, the Heathrow Airport account on Twitter replied to his tweet and said “Good morning, we're sorry to hear about this encounter. May you DM us?”Shah has appeared in films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!,' 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Main Hoon Na,' and 'Khichdi: The Movie,' among others. He was most recently seen in the 2014 film 'Humshakals'.