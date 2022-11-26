Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune

Veteran film and television star Vikram Gokhale has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 82 in Pune on November 26.

He was undergoing treatment at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for the last 15 days. The death of Vikram Gokhale, who contributed a lot to the film industry for many decades, has left the film industry in mourning. Vikram Gokhale was suffering from diabetes. He was admitted to the hospital due to water in his stomach.

The actor made his film made his debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.