Veteran actress, Mumtaz discharged from hospital

Veteran actress Mumtaz, has been discharged after she was down with sudden attack of diarrhoea.It was reported that Mumtaz was hospitalised for a week in Mumbai following a stomach infection. During her recent conversation with ETimes, the veteran actress stated that she suffers from both Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis and the sudden attack of diarrhoea worsened things for her, following which, she was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.



Mumtaz faced a lot of issues owing to her delicate skin during her time in the hospital. The veteran actress also revealed that she was on a drip for the entire week. “My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on a drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago,” Mumtaz was quoted saying.Mumtaz revealed her husband Mayur Madhwani was in the US at the time and insisted to come over but she told him that she will deal with it.Mumtaz originally hails from Iran and has featured in several successful films like Brahmachari (1968), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969) and Khilona (1970).

