Veteran Actress Poonam Dhillon's Khar Flat Robbed: Jewelry, Cash Stolen

Bollywood veteran Poonam Dhillon's house was robbed, resulting in the theft of expensive items and cash. Her luxurious flat in Khar, where her son Anmol resides and she occasionally visits, was targeted. The stolen items included a diamond necklace valued at Rs 1 lakh, Rs 35 thousand in cash, and some US dollars. The police have arrested the thief, who took advantage of ongoing painting work at the flat from December 28 to January 5, during which the cupboards were left open.

Poonam primarily lives in Juhu but visits Khar with her son. Upon Anmol's return from Dubai, he discovered the theft and promptly notified the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Ansari.

Also Read: It Took Me 14 Years To Get Karan Johar's Attention: Akshay Oberoi Reflects On His Career's Biggest Milestone

On the professional front, Poonam Dhillon was last seen in the film 'Jai Mummy Di' and gained fame in the 80s and 90s with movies like Patthar Ke Insaan, Jai Shivshankar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Bantwara. She has a daughter, Paloma, who also debuted in Bollywood but did not find success in the industry.