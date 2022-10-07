Veteran film and television actor Arun Bali passes away

Veteran actor Arun Bali died in Mumbai on October 7, Friday. He was 79 when he took his last breath. The actor was popular for his roles in movies 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat and TV shows Kumum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Chanakya, Doosra Keval, Maryada and Aarohan among others. Bali was suffering from a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis.

The actor was also admitted to the Hirnandani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this year. Arun Bali has two daughters who reside in America. They will land tomorrow, October 8. The actor's last rites will be performed after that. He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram. Arun Bali is also a National Award-winning producer.