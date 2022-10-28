Veteran film director Shiv Kumar Khurana passes away

Producer-director Shiv Kumar Khurana breathed his last on 25th October at Brahmakumari Global Hospital in Mumbai. He died at the age of 83 due to an age-related illness. Shiv has given the industry several hits and is known to direct movies such as ‘Mitti Aur Sona’, ‘First Love Letter’, ‘Badnaam, Badkaar’, ‘Bud Naseeb’, Be ‘Aabroo’, ‘Begunah’, ‘Jaalsaaz’, ‘Sone Ki Zanjeer’ and ‘Inteqam Ki Aag.’ Kumar’s tragic demise has indeed left a huge void in the Hindi cinema and his death was mourned by many celebrities and eminent leaders on social media.

According to a report published in ETimes, “Shiv Kumar Khurana breathed his last at Brahmakumari Global Hospital in Bombay due to a recent age-related illness. His prayer meeting will be held today, October 28 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Four Bungalows, Andheri West, Bombay. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and their families.