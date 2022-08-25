Veteran filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away

Veteran director, producer, writer and lyricist Sawan Kumar Tak passed away today in Mumbai after prolonged illness. The director was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago over lung-related ailment. His last directorial was the Salman Khan-starrer Saawan: The Love Season in 2006. Apart from direction, Sawan also forayed into writing, lyrics-writing and film production. He wrote the lyrics of almost all the films he produced and directed. He also wrote lyrics for the films of other directors.

Sawan began his career in Bollywood in the latter half of 1960s as a producer on Sanjeev Kumar’s film Naunihal. Five years later in 1972, he made hs directorial debut with Gomti Ke Kinare, actress Meena Kumari’s swansong. He directed some of the popular films in the 90s. Superstar Salman Khan led the Bollywood bridge in offering his condolences. He shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u."