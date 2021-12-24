Veteran Kannada filmmaker K V Raju passes away

Veteran Sandalwood director K V Raju breathed his last at his residence today morning in Bengaluru. He was suffering from prolonged illness. His mortal remains are kept at his residence for public viewing at his house and he will be laid to rest today.

Directors like Suni, Raghu V Shastry, lyricist and director Arasu Anthare and several actors from Sandalwood industry have shared their grief over his death on social media platforms. He entered into Sandalwood as an assistant director for the movie Baddada Hoo in 1982. In 1984, he made his debut as an independent director with the movie Olave Baduku. After few years, Raju delivered superhit films like Yuddhakanda, Belli Modagalu, Huliya and Belli Kalungura which shot him into popularity. In the year 1991, he forayed into Bollywood with the movie Indrajeet which had Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prasad in the lead role. In the year 2017, he penned dialogues and screenplay for the movie Tiger.