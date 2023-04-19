Veteran Telugu Actor Allu Ramesh dies of sudden cardiac arrest

Popular Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh breathed his last on Tuesday. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. The unfortunate news was shared on Facebook by director Anand Ravi. He was 52. The filmmaker shared a photo of himself with the late actor and wrote on social media, “From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you🙏🏻 om shanti.”

Allu Ramesh was known for his many comic roles. He began his acting career with the 2001 film Chirujallu and went on to star in movies like Tolu Bommalata, Mathura Wines, Veedhi, Blade Babji, and Napoleon. He was last in the 2022 film Anukoni Prayanam. He was recently seen in the famous web series 'Maa Vidakulu' playing the father's role of the lead actress. His impeccable acting prowess and comic timing made him a lovable star among the masses. Movies like 'Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata' earned him appreciation and recognition. The actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

