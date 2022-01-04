'Vibe hai': Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal's new snap from VicKat wedding

Fans recently got to see the perfect devar-bhabhi equation between Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal after the former left a witty comment on the latter's recent social media picture.

It's been weeks since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, and fans still can't get over the dreamy pictures shared by the stars on their social media.

Not only Katrina and Vicky, but those who have attended the wedding were also actively sharing some unseen pictures from the D-day.

Recently, Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal also shared a picture of himself from one of VicKat's wedding functions.

Sunny looked dapper in a black asymmetric draped kurta from Shantanu and Nikhil couture.

Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..."

While the post received more than two lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers; what grabbed much attention was Katrina's comment that read, "Vibe hai Vibe hai."

Matching the equation, Sunny commented, "isiliye toh hype hai hype hai..."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that fans got to see the bonding between Katrina and Sunny.

A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Sunny welcomed his 'Parjai ji' into his family by writing, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

Fondly called VicKat by their fans, Katrina and Vicky got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor