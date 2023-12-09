VicKat second Anniversary: Anaita Shroff Adjania shares unseen pic from Vicky-Katrina's marriage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : On the second wedding anniversary of Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania dropped a new unseen picture from their big fat wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Anaita shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "happiest anniversary my darlings (a white heart emoticon) u. #besttimeever."

In the picture, Vicky and Katrina could be seen dressed up as bride and groom and Anaita is seen posing with the couple.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

On the special occasion, Vicky shared a cute video of his wife Katrina.

In the video, Vicky is seen seated next to her on a flight while Katrina is busy flaunting her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful... keep it coming."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0oHpIrI4di/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky has been receiving a lot of praise from his fans for his performance in the recently released biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor