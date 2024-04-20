"Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor": Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 12 years of his debut film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Ayushmann Khurrana began his journey in the film industry with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012, a film breaking societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility. The film not only earned critical acclaim but also fetched him his maiden Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male Actor.

On the film's 12th anniversary, he thanked his fans for celebrating it, in a creative way.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donar' clocked 12 years today.

To mark the occasion, his fan pages surprised him with an anime edit of some scenes from the movie. Ayushmann re-shared the images on his Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "12 years... it's hard to believe how time flies! Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor/star. And seeing you all celebrate its anniversary with such creativity is heartwarming. Here's to the magic you bring to my journey! Also, if Vicky Donor was an anime, what would you name it? Can't wait to see what you come up with. #12YearsOfVickyDonor."

As soon as he shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "All these years, but still hooked to paani daa rang."

Another user commented, "I still remember the day I saw this movie in theater, the entire vibe was so good that I still remember it's essence."

"Can't believe it's been 12 years of you breaking all the molds, smashing all stereotypes anddd always being a greenflag," another user comment read.

After this film Ayushman proved his calibre in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhai Ho, Andha Dhun, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala.

Meanwhile, Khurrana was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' alongside Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee, a film that resonated well with audiences.

