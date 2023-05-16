Vicky Kaushal gives sneak peek into 'ZaraHatkeZaraBachke's first track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor and birthday boy Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday gave a sneak peak into the first track of his upcoming romantic comedy film 'ZaraHatkeZaraBachke.'

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a clip on his birthday which he captioned, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer trending at #1 on YouTube! Best birthday gift ke liye shukriya... now it's time for the return gift!!! Our first song "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" coming out TODAY!!!

"See you guys LIVE on @saregama_official YT channel at 5:45 pm!!! SONG DROPPING AT 6PM!!! "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In the video, Vicky, thanked his fans for their love and kind messages on his birthday. Reciprocating the love showered by his fans in the trailer of the movie, he announced to unveil of the first song of the movie at 5:45 pm on Saregama's YouTube channel live. The actor also gave a sneak peek of the song in the video, where one can hear the recreated version of RD Burman's hit track 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'.

Within minutes after after he uploaded the video, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"No competition in the world " a social media user commented.

"Happiest birthday @vickykaushal09. May Waheguru Jii bless you with lots of love, success, happiness and peace " another one wrote.

Excited about the film, Vicky earlier said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film.

He had recently said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi', this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', slated to release in cinemas on June 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor