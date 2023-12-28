Vicky Kaushal shoots "biggest action sequence" of his career for 'Chhaava'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday shared a couple of pictures from the sets of his upcoming period action film 'Chhaava' as he shot for the "biggest action sequence" of his career.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a post which he captioned, "Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying... Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before! #Chhaava."

In the first picture, Vicky looked rock-solid in a heavy beard look. He could be seen donning a black T-shirt paired with black jeans. He accessorized his look with black cap and matching black shades.

In the new picture, the actor is seen indulging in a conversation with the director of 'Chhaava' Laxman Utekar.

The period action drama film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Chhaava' is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Reportedly, the film is a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky and Utekar first collaborated for the romantic drama film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The film received massive responses from the audiences.

Meanwhile, Vicky was recently seen in the biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' which received good responses from the audience.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

Rashmika, on the other hand, is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action thriller 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor