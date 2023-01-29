Vicky Kaushal's new film announced, actor to play DJ

Vicky Kaushal's new film has been announced. Directed by Anurag Kashyap the film is titled, 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. After much speculation surrounding the role on whom the film’s title is based, the fillamer reveals Vicky as DJ Mohabbat in his next directorial. Fans would be glad to know that the Bollywood actor will be taking his Manmarziyaan character forward in this new Bollywood movie.

This also marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and the actor, who plays a special role and will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the coming-of-age romantic film. Sharing the poster of the movie, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My mohabbat for the man who opened my first door to the movies… DJ Sandz of Manmarziyaan grows up to become DJ Mohabbat! #IAmDJMohabbat #AlmostPyaarWithDjMohabbat releasing Feb 3rd. @anuragkashyap10." Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' also stars Alaya F. The film also marks Karan Mehta's debut. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production is slated to release on 3rd February 2023.