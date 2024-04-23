Victoria Beckham thanks husband David Beckham for making her birthday unforgettable

Washington [US], April 23 : Ace fashion designer Victoria Beckham thanked her husband David Beckham for making her birthday unforgettable, reported People.

The former Spice Girl, who turned 50 recently and celebrated with a lavish birthday event shared numerous photos from the party on her Instagram Stories including her husband's post, which featured a snapshot of them.

"I still can't believe how special you made me feel on this evening, on my birthday, this entire week, and all of our magical years together! Thank you. I love you so much! ... I am being honest," Victoria wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, the Beckhams can be seen holding her hands as they posed on a staircase. Looking dapper as ever, David, 48, wore a bow tie with a black jacket and pants, while Victoria wore her a sheer green dress from her fashion line.

Victoria also reposted her husband's birthday message for her, which he originally shared on his Instagram Stories.

"I mean," David wrote with head exploding emoji. "50 never looked so good."

The fashion designer decorated her husband's post with a happy face sticker and love hearts.

Victoria and David have been married since 1999 and have four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, 12.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer also shared a snap of her and daughter Harper looking beautiful in their gowns. "Perfect party dresses from my #VBOccasionwear edit! I love you #HarperSeven xx," Victoria's caption read.

David also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "My girls."

Victoria's birthday party was a star-studded affair with a guest list that included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and fellow Spice Girls Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

"So grateful to some of our closest friends for being there to celebrate my wife on Saturday night you made an amazing evening even more special .. @victoriabeckham x," David's captioned a carousel of snaps from the party on his Instagram, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor