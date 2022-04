VIDEO! Madhavan's son Vedaant wins Gold in Danish Open swimming

Actor Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, has done the country proud by winning a gold medal at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He bagged gold medal by clocking 08:17.28 in the in 800m freestyle event.

A day before Vedaant bagged a silver medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers."๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ GOLDโ€ฆ.๐Ÿ•บ๐Ÿ•บ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ With all your blessings and Godโ€˜s greatest the winning street continues.โค๏ธโค๏ธ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณToday itโ€™s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณโค๏ธโค๏ธโค๏ธ," he wrote.

Alongside the note, the proud father dropped a video of Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.