By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2022 10:15 AM2022-04-18T10:15:49+5:302022-04-18T10:17:21+5:30

Actor Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, has done the country proud by ...

VIDEO! Madhavan's son Vedaant wins Gold in Danish Open swimming

Actor Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, who is fast emerging as a strong swimmer, has done the country proud by winning a gold medal at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He bagged gold medal by clocking 08:17.28 in the in 800m freestyle event.

A day before Vedaant bagged a silver medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared the good news with his fans and followers."🏅🏅🏅GOLD….🕺🕺🏅🏅With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues.❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

Alongside the note, the proud father dropped a video of Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

